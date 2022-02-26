.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

A prospective JAMB candidate from Government Science Secondary School Birnin-Gwari in Kaduna State was shot by terrorists in Kaduna State.

He, however, escaped with a bullet wound while on his way to register for JAMB – UMTE, exams in Kaduna.

However, the terrorists killed 7 locals in the community.

A statement by the Birnin Gwari Vanguard for Security and Good Governance signed by its Chairman, Ibrahim Abubakar Nagwari in Kaduna on Saturday, lamented over the resurgence of violence in the area.

The Birnin Gwari Vanguard said, ” 3 other people escaped with mild wounds, while, 57 people were abducted.”

“The nightmare of armed banditry along Birnin-Gwari-Kaduna highway has further deteriorated in last twenty-four hours.”

“Today(Saturday) around 10.00 am a final year student of Science Secondary School Birnin-Gwari escaped with bullet wounds on his shoulder while in his way for JAMB -UMTE registration in Kaduna.”

“The dreadful armed bandits spray bullets on the vehicle conveying the student and others at Manini village after Kuriga along Birnin-Gwari Kaduna Highway.”

“The student is awaiting surgery for the removal of the bullet on his shoulder at Jibrin Maigwari General Hospital in Birnin-Gwari.”

” Similarly, armed bandits killed Seven people at unguwar Bula, Unguwar Dafillo and Ijinga in Randagi district, Birnin-Gwari on Saturday.”

“The bandits on motor circles numbering fifty attacked the communities around eleven O’clock in the morning on Friday and lasted for four hours, preventing people to conduct Juma’at prayers.”

” The bandits apart from killing six people on the spot one other person died this morning at Jibrin Maigwari General Hospital, while 57 people abducted many of them, Women, from the communities.”

‘While commending the local government authorities for taking care of the hospital bills of those injured on the attacks, we are calling on the government to as a matter of urgency set up a special centre for JAMB examinations in Birnin-Gwari.”



Vanguard News Nigeria