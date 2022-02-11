Bandits

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

A mother, her baby and two other peasants were kidnapped by terrorists in Zaria, Kaduna State.

Journalists were told that “in the early hours of Friday, gunmen attacked the Tudun Mun tsira village of Zangon Shanu, Samaru in Sabon Gari Local Government Area of Kaduna State”

“They kidnapped a nursing mother and her baby. An elderly man, Mallam Abubakar Garba Aliyu and his son, Salim Abubakar, were also taken away.”

” Abubakar and his family relocated to the area recently. Today he was kidnapped,” a local said.

“The gunmen who rode motorbikes were many. They took over the area with their guns from the backside of the University .”

“Initially, we thought they were from kasuwar Da’a axis in Giwa Local Government Area which is close to us.

“They kidnapped the nursing mother and her baby at Tudun Mun Tsira village before proceeding to Hayin Liman where they kidnapped Alhaji Abubakar and his son.”

Journalists were still awaiting a reaction from the authorities on the sad development.

