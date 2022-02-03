Soni Daniel, Abuja

The Federal Government has identified no fewer than 96 financiers of terrorism in Nigeria.



In addition, the administration through the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit has identified 424 associates/supporters of the financiers as well as 123 companies and 33 bureaux de change, which aid and abet terrorism financing.

Besides, the work of the NFIU has led to the identification of 26 suspected bandits/kidnappers and seven co-conspirators.

The Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohamed, who gave the figures at a news conference in Abuja, said the feat was achieved between 2020 and 2021, signifying the seriousness of the administration’s fight against corruption.



Mohammed also praised the effort of the administration in identifying and plugging lopholes of financial haemorrhage.



He also gave the administration a pass mark for high recovery of slush funds and convictions of looters of public funds by its anti-graft agencies in recent years.