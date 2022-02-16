Ahmed Lawan, SenatePresident

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA—THERE was palpable tension yesterday at the National Assembly as the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, permitted a retired Clerk of the Senate, Ibrahim El- Ladan, to sit at the table in the hallowed Chambers.

The retired Clerk carried out his functions, inspite of the fact that he has already retired from service last week.

He was retired for alleged forgery of documents and age falsification.

It was gathered that El-Ladan and two other permanent secretaries were involved in cases of forgery and age falsification in recent times, which led the National Assembly Service Commission, NASC, to sanction them.

The commission had ordered El-ladan and another officer, Adebayo Anthony Adebanjo, to proceed on retirement with immediate effect, while asking Michael Okpara to retire in six months.“In a statement signed by the Executive Chairman of the NASC, Engr. Ahmed Kadi Amshi, dated February 9, 2022, with reference number NASC/PF/69/184, titled: “Retirement from service” and addressed to Clerk of Senate, Dauda Ibrahim El-Ladan, the NASC had said: “The commission at its 547th meeting held on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, has approved your retirement from Service with effect from February 9, 2022.

”The commission wishes to acknowledge your immense contribution to the growth and development of the National Assembly Service.

“As you proceed on retirement, please handover your Office and other Government property in your possession to the Deputy Clerk, Senate (Legislative), Ilobah Isabella Ugochi.

“On behalf of the Commission, I pray that Almighty God will continue to grant you good health and success in your future endeavours.”

Isabella Ugochi Iloba, was immediately appointed by the NASC as acting Clerk to the Senate in the stead of El-Ladan.“It was surprising to staff of the National Assembly yesterday when El-Ladan, the former Clerk of Senate, was seen carrying out his official assignment in the Senate chambers.

At the National Assembly, members of Staff and other stakeholders were seen discussing in groups, wondering how and why the President of the Senate would allow El-ladan into the chamber to preside at the table.

They also took a swipe at Lawan for not recognizing the appointment of Isabella Ugochi Iloba by the NASC, as the acting clerk of the Senate.

With this development and for allowing El- Ladan to work when he has been retired, it thus means that the proceedings of yesterday may not hold waters,” they argued.