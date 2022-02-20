Nigerian Real Estate mogul, Entrepreneur, Business Coach, Dr. Teniola Adesanya has yesterday been awarded Top 10 magazine’s 2021 man of the year.

Receiving the awards, on behalf of the recipient, Akinwale Adesanya, said ”the award for Dr. Akinsanya would be a spring board that would propel him to continue to do more for the society. He is more focused on human capital and also achieving human aspiration across the nation’s 36 states. In this regard, I would urge the government to focus more on entrepreneurship and make sure they grow in their business.

Dr. Teniola Adesanya is the Chairman for OXFORD group international and Founder of Teni Africa Foundation. He was recognized as one of Nigeria’s Top 10 CEO’s in 2018 by the Top 10 Magazine.

In his remarks, Top 10 magazine Editorial board Chairman Mr. Mike Uzor, noted that the magazine is an oasis of good news that showcases persons that do what is encouraging, motivating and gives hope to Nigeria. according “We observed that evil continues to strive when good men do nothing. We took-off by celebrating people with exemplary character across all works of life as well as people that can be trusted.