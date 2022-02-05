By Chimaobi Nwaiwu – Nnewi

An Idemili High Court sitting in Oba, Idemili South Local Government Area, Anambra State, has adjourned to 23rd, 24th February and 8th March, 2022, for continued hearing in a suit filed by Evangelist Benjamin Ubakaeze and his wife Felicia, against the Registered Trustees of Diocese on the Niger and Rev. Tochukwu Okwuchukwu.

Evangelist Ubakaeze and his wife are tenants of the Diocese on the Niger, owned Iyi-Enu Mission Hospital, Ogidi, Idemili North Local Government Area of the state, where they have been operating a provision store and eatery, since 2014.

They were however given Quit notices by their Landlords who claimed to need the place for expansion project in the premises of the hospital.

Angered by the quit notice which he see as a deliberate breach of his tenancy contract with his landlord and the defendant, having allegedly spent millions of naira to turned the place which he alleged was a dump site with rubbles and debris from the construction work on the Old Onitsha Awka Road, Evangelist Ubakaeze dragged the Registered Trustees and Management of the hospital to court, claiming he had a 30- year lease agreement with the Iyi-Enu Mission Hospital Management, which started running from 2014 and therefore, his tenancy at the facility expires in 2044.

Apart from rejecting all the quit notices issued to him by the facility management, the Registered Trustees of the Diocese on the Niger vowed not to vacate the premises until he was paid N36m by the trustee and the management of the hospital, as money he used in developing the facility over time.

Evangelist Ubakeze said the N36m claim was also for cleaning up of the place and setting up structures for the business on the premises of the hospital as well as the profit he would have made from 2014 to 2044, if not ejected from facility and the lease agreement allowed to run.

After Evangelist Ubakaeze, mounted the witness box last Wednesday, while his lawyer, Chief C. Obiwenite Obimuanya, tendered his documents to back up his claims, which the trustees lawyer led by Rev. Dr. Emma Ezeugo, did not object to, the presiding judge Justice Emeka Nri Ezedi, adjourned the case to 23rd, 24th February and 8th March for continued hearing.

Vanguard News Nigeria