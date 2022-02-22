By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Clash between rival cult groups in Ilesa, Osun State has reportedly resulted in the death of ten people in the town.

It was gathered that the rival cult groups clashed at Brewery, Ifofin, Idasa and Irojo areas of the town, leaving behind dead bodies.

An eye witness, Adeosun Azeez disclosed that the clash started from Irojo area of the town around 7 pm before it spread to other communities where the cultists have stronghold.

“Some guys on motorcycle suddenly started shooting around Irojo inflicting injury on residents in the areas, who scampered for safety. Then in what looks like a revenge attack, another set confronted them and both groups engaged in shootout.

ALSO READ: Gunmen attack Okomu Oil again as police arrest 2 suspects

“Other cultists from other hideout joined in the fracas thereby spreading the crisis to other parts of the town. About ten people were killed in different areas of the town, majorly cult members”, he said.

Shop owners quickly lock their shops, while residents also ran for safety, thereby deserting the major streets in the town.

However, while confirming the incident, Osun police command spokesperson, SP Yemisi Opalola said only five persons were killed in the cult war.

“More special police units have been deployed to the hotspots to further curb breakdown of law and order”, she said.

Vanguard News Nigeria