*As Lagos records highest subscribers

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

The number of active telephone voice subscribers in the country fell year-on-year (YoY) by 4.4 per cent to 195.5 million in 2021 from 204.6 million in 2020.

Similarly, the number of internet subscribers dropped YoY by 8.0 per cent to 141.9 million in 2021 from 154.3 million in 2020.

Lagos State recorded the highest voice subscribers of 24.9 million during the period.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) disclosed these yesterday in its Telecoms Data: Active Voice and Internet per State, Porting and Tariff Information report for 2021.

NBS stated: “Telecoms figures for second quarter of 2021 (Q2’21) show that a total of 187,611,501 subscribers were active on voice as against 196,242,456 in Q2’ 20. This represents a 4.4 per cent decrease in voice subscriptions YoY. Quarter-on-Quarter (QoQ) growth was -2.50 per cent.

“Similarly, a total of 140,175,169 subscribers were active on the internet as against 143,636,816 in Q2’20. This represents a 2.41 per cent decrease in internet subscriptions YoY.

“Lagos State had the highest number of subscribers in terms of active voice per state in Q2 2021, followed by Kano State and Ogun State, while Bayelsa and Ebonyi States had the least number of subscribers.

“In Q3 ’21, a total of 190,854,069 subscribers were active on voice as against 205,252,058 in Q3’20. This represents a 7.01 per cent decrease in voice subscriptions YoY. QoQ growth was 1.73 per cent.

“A total of 140,275,459 subscribers were active on the internet as against 151,512,122 in Q3 2020. This represents a 7.42 per cent decrease in internet subscriptions YoY.

“Lagos State had the highest number of subscribers in terms of active voice per state in Q3 2021, followed by Kano State and Ogun State, while Bayelsa and Ebonyi States had the least number of subscribers.

“In Q4’21, a total of 195,463,898 subscribers were active on voice as against 204,601,313 in Q4 ‘20. This represents a 4.47 per cent decrease in voice subscriptions YoY. QoQ growth was 2.42 per cent.

“Similarly, a total of 141,971,560 subscribers were active on the internet as against 154,301,195 in Q4’20. This represents a 7.99 per cent decrease in internet subscriptions YoY.

“Lagos State had the highest number of subscribers in terms of active voice per state in Q4’21, followed by Kano State and Ogun State, while Bayelsa and Ebonyi States had the least number of subscribers.

“However, MTN had the highest share of subscriptions in Q2, Q3, and Q4 2021.”