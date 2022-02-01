Roses are red, TECNO is blue, and this Valentine is all shades of BLUE!

TECNO is showing love with beautiful gifts, great discounts, and much more, as this year’s Love season promises to be extraordinary with the “Show Me Love” Valentine Promo.

Valentine’s Day is the one day that screams “special.” It is a day when lovers publicly express their gratitude for love. With the “Show Me Love” promo, TECNO gets to celebrate unique moments of love right along with its consumers, as 21 lucky people stand the chance to win a 30-seconds shopping spree.

You can count on TECNO to always shake things up in extraordinary ways. In addition to the 30-seconds shopping spree experience, winners will also receive instant exclusive TECNO merchandise and discounts.

To share in all the cool prizes and gifts, simply walk into any authorized retail store nationwide and purchase any of the TECNO devices listed out for the promotion:

• Purchase the Phantom X and get an instant N15,000 discount, a Phantom bag, and a lovely Phantom X silver necklace.

• Get an instant ₦2,000 and ₦3,000 discount on the TECNO Pop 5Go and Pova Neo smartphones respectively.

That’s not all, many other amazing instant gifts ranging from wireless speakers, TECNO gift boxes, crossbody bags, and many more are up for grabs when you buy any of the Camon 18 series, Spark 8P, Spark 8C, and Pop 5Pro.

At the point of purchase, you will be given a card to fill out your personal information, which will be entered into a lucky draw where you could be among the 21 people who will enjoy the shopping spree experience. This promotion runs from the 1st – 28th of February 2022.

You can also participate in the #TECNOShowMeLove online campaign. Don’t miss this for anything.

Here is what you need to do:

· Watch out for the #TECNOShowMeLove nomination post.

· Nominate someone you would like TECNO To Show Love this season.

· Stand a chance to win awesome gifts

Visit TECNO’s social media pages and TECNO official forum – TSPOT for more information on T&Cs

So, get ready, inform your friends and family, find a TECNO store today and let TECNO make this Valentine season special for you.