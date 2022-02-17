By Steve Oko

It was tears of joy yesterday at Asaga Ohafia as a philanthropist, and legal luminary, Etigwe Uwa (Senior Advocate of Nigeria), distributed food items and wrappers to widows and the indigent ones in the community.

The items included hundreds of pieces of wrappers, bags of rice, and several cartons of Indomie noodles among others.

Distributing the items to the beneficiaries on behalf of the legal luminary, Mrs Oleka Oleka, said the gesture was borne out of Uwa’s passion to better the lots of the down trodden particularly widows.

She said that Uwa decided to empathize with the windows and downtrodden in the community to give them a sense of belonging ” in the spirit of Valentine season”.

Meanwhile, the beneficiaries poured encomiums on the benefactor who they described as an uncommon philanthropist who has always used his “sweat to give succour to the poor”.

They prayed God to pour more blessings on him for more impacful service to humanity.

The beneficiaries particularly prayed God to give him bigger platform to affect more lives.

Ezenyanyi Asaga, Chief Mrs Eyeh Kalu who spoke on behalf of the women thanked Uwa for the gesture, and assured him of the continued prayers of Ohafia women for divine sustenance and for more open doors.

In a brief remark, a chieftain of the All Progressive Congress, APC in Ohafia , Mr Kalu Nwoke, described Uwa as “a man with overflowing milk of human kindness who has rekindled the home of many indigent folks”.

He urged Uwa to heed the growing calls across the state for him to join the 2023 governorship race, adding that Abia seriously needs his type to be rescued and re-invented.

Nwoke said that he believed that if given the opportunity to preside over the affairs of the state, the legal icon would help realise the dreams of Abia founding fathers.