By Chris Ochayi

ABUJA: The Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, says it has commenced the digitization of old transmission substations in its network.

Ndidi Mbah, the company’s spokesperson explained that the digitization project is aimed at improving the automation system of old transmission substations and their connectivity with the proposed TCN SCADA System.

The scope of work for the project according to her includes the supply, installation, configuration, testing, commissioning of Substation Automation Systems, SAS, as well as the control and relay protection systems in the substations.

She said, “This project would further contribute to grid management and reduce system losses.

“The digitization project is funded by the World Bank under NETAP, Nigerian Electricity Transmission Project, managed by the Project Management Unit of TCN. In Port-Harcourt Region alone, five substations would be digitized, including Afam 1, Ahoada, Yenegoa, Owerri, and Uyo substations.

“A team from TCN-PMU and the General Manager, Transmission, Port-Harcourt Region, formally handed the duly executed document on the digitization project to the contractor at the Afam 1 substation, marking the beginning of the digitization process for TCNs old substations.”