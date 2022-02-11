Taskforces hampering ease of doing business in Abia — Ikpeazu

By Ugochukwu Alaribe – Umuahia

Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, has said that the state will no longer tolerate task forces that are hampering the ease of doing business and would put measures in place to encourage investors to do business in the state.

The Governor who stated this while declaring open a one day Stakeholders’ Summit organized by the Ministry of Transport with the theme, ‘ Streaming The Multiplicity Of Taskforces In Abia State’, noted that the government will no longer tolerate situations where touts continue to create panic in the state through harassment of people under the guise of illegal revenue collection.

Ikpeazu, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Sir Ude Oko Chukwu, commended the Ministry of Transport for organizing the summit which he described as first of its kind, stressing that checkmating the activities of a multiplicity of taskforces would not only enhance the State’s rating in the ease of doing business among the 36 states of the country but will also improve up the state’s IGR.

“The multiplicity of taskforces operating on our roads, to a very large extent, hampers the ease of doing business. The government will do its best to eliminate every adverse effect preventing investors from coming into the state to do business.

“I commend the Ministry of Transport for organizing the summit, first of its kind checkmating the activities of a multiplicity of taskforces will not only enhance the State’s rating in the ease of doing business among the 36 states of the country but will also improve the state’s IGR.”

The Governor further urged the organizers to not hesitate to call for the government’s assistance in enforcing the resolutions of the summit

Earlier, Commissioner for Transport, Chief God’swill Nwanoruo, explained that multiplicity of taskforces in the state has led to the loss of lives, payment of revenue into private pockets, breeds corruption, Intimidation of road users, and portrays the state in a bad light.

Reiterating the need for a good and effective Transport system in the State, the Commissioner stated that the transport business is the engine of sustainable socio-economic growth and development of any nation and stressed the need for all to join in efficiently managing the sector.

In his remark, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice Chief Uche Ihediwa, who was represented by Agbai Iro Ogbuabia, while explaining the overview of Abia State Road Traffic and Management Law, 2010, as amended, underscored the importance of transportation noting that transport and logistics play a significant role in the present world and remains a key component of developmental infrastructure from one location to another.

