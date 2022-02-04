By Adesina Wahab

To celebrate the strides of Nigerians in education, music, science, business, and other sectors, Tani Series has released the first two books in the “I am a Nigerian in” collection written by Foluke Oyeleye.

“I am a Nigerian In… “showcases the dedication, passion, and achievement of notable Nigerians to inspire generations of Nigerian children and expand their ideas of what and who they can be.

READ ALSO:Nigeria, UAE truce: Air Peace to resume direct flights to Dubai March 1



The first two books released are “I am a Nigerian In Music and “I am a Nigerian In Literary.”



Aside from the easy-to-understand stories told with vivid imagery and accompanied by beautiful illustrations, the books contain additional information about places, history, and other things relating to Nigerian culture.



Speaking about why she embarked on this project, Foluke Oyeleye said, “The seed for Tani Series was sown in my heart while I was a student at Harvard Business School. Researching and writing about Chief Timothy Odutola and his impact on the Nigerian manufacturing sector for one of my projects made me realise that I could tell the stories I want the world to read.



“I began researching and writing about the many amazing Nigerians who have contributed to making this world a better place. As I worked on the series, I discovered more strides made by each of these amazing people than I had previously known or imagined and I wanted to tell their stories in a rich and creative way,” she added.



By sharing representative stories of success and excellence, the ‘I am a Nigerian in…” collection will open the minds of children to a world of diverse possibilities.



Foluke Oyeleye is a creative, encourager, business- and bridge-builder with a passion for serving others. She loves and believes in Nigeria, and her life goal is to channel energies to make it better.