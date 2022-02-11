By Gabriel Olawale

With every day that passes, the Nigerian music scene continues to enjoy a rise in the number of talented music artistes on the Afro-pop scene.

From the enlivened young to the passionate old, Afro music has continued to raise dynamic eye-catching talents who are taking the music world by storm one hit song at a time, and FaveBoy RYME is one of them.



Olu Joseph Achi, also known as FaveBoy RYME is currently signed to Faveboy Entertainment; a Record Label based in Lagos.

The 25 year old artist hails from Bekwara, Cross River state.

His musical journey started as a teenage member of his church choir during his secondary school days. In 2015, with the encouragement of other musician friends, he decided to pursue music professionally.

As a result, he released his first single in 2020. The single, titled ‘Miracle’, is a trap style track that talks about the beauty of things like waking up and being alive, otherwise seen as everyday occurrences. With Faveboy RYME’S silky smooth vocals on the song, one can easily feel the distinct quality of his voice and musical style.

Having started out with calmer genres like trap and RnB, Faveboy RYME has grown into other musical styles of expression; specifically Afrofusion. The artiste cites Burnaboy as his favorite musician in the Afrofusion genre and hopes to work with him someday. When asked where he draws inspiration from, the artist stated that he is greatly inspired by his personal experiences and his journey thus far.

For Faveboy RYME, music is a communication tool above all else. He aims to use his music to reassure people and refers to his writing style as relatable storytelling. Since everyone is going through something that is inherently part of the human life and suffering, the artist hopes that people can hear his music and feel understood.

Where music is concerned, Faveboy Ryme does not see an end and aims to go as far as winning a Grammy someday.



It is certain that Faveboy is not here to play and soon enough, he will be the world’s favorite; just as his name implies.