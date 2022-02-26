By Moses Nosike

In order to encourage talent development, self-reliant and job creation among young Nigerians in the Lagos tertiary institutions, Content Warehouse has partnered Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Art & Culture to present Kampus Stars.

Kampus Stars is an initiative to further give Lagos undergraduates the opportunity to showcase their talents in entertainment to the world in addition to their academic learning.

Responding, the Special Adviser to the Governor of Lagos State on Tourism, Art & Culture, Solomon Bonu said that after Gov. Sanwo Olu had listened the project presented to him he became excited about the meaningful impact it will make in the life of our youths in tertiary institutions in Lagos state.

Again, as the students displayed on the state how the Kampus Star Reality TV show will look like, the audience at the world conference were excited.

Following that, the Honourable Commissioner for Tourism, Arts & Culture, Lagos State, Pharm. Uzamat Akinbile Yussuf was also excited even as she appreciated the content owner and producer of the project before her welcome address and other dignitaries present.

She said that this press conference is continuation of Lagos effort to discover talented and creative minds in our various higher institutions of learning in Lagos state. “With the upgrading of Lagos Kampus Stars, we will be celebrating posterity of the various higher institutions in Lagos state. We will use this event to further build on the inherent creativity of people of Lagos.

In addition, an actor, film producer and part of the team that produced Kampus Stars, Mr Francis Onochie said that Kampus Stars is a programme initiated to inspire and encourage positive competitive spirit among students in institutions of higher learning in Lagos state. “It is a TV Reality Show and government of Lagos state is fully in support of it.

We believe it is a good way to encourage students who over time this may become what they do or known for, and it can become their entrepreneurial goal. So, this is designed to promote tourism potential in Lagos, promote the culture we have and the spirit of positive engagement among students, especially this days where our youths for the love of money are beginning to engage into evil things to make money”.

According to Onochie, the idea is to horn the talents of these students and to be honesty with you, some of them don’t even know that they possess such talents. Those who know it don’t know how to develop it. The programme is to help identify them, train and make them better.

There is a cash prize of N10m and a brand new car for the winner. Their audition will take place in UNILAG, LASU and YABATECH. These are the key places where these students will gather, and there the finalists will be picked, who will be in the house for three weeks and then the winner will emerge. Registration is free.

This is the first time anything like this is happening in Nigeria, and the person who conceived this initiative is Ralph Nwadike. This has been for 12 years, he has been in the work. Now his idea has come and we are flying with it. However, it is planned as a yearly event and this is the first one and that is the essence of this world conference.