By Chancel Bomadi Sunday

The chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Delta South Senatorial District, Chief Julius Takeme, has advised ward chairmen of the party to work for unity and progress of the umbrella ahead of the 2023 general elections in the state.

Takeme gave the advice, yesterday, during a courtesy call by the leadership of Delta South PDP Ward Chairmen Forum, DSPDPWCF, at his office in Warri, Delta State.

He advised the ward leaders to work for unity and progress of the party, stressing that Delta South was a stronghold of the party and thanked Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa for his genial leadership.

“I urge you to work for unity and progress of our dear party, you should be cautious in your approach to issues and avoid anything that will polarize the party.

“I want Delta South Senatorial District to lead as stronghold of the PDP in the country and I reaffirmed my commitment to the party and love for people of Delta South.

“However, I commend Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa for his excellent performance in governance and commitment to Deltans”.

Earlier in his speech, chairman of DSPDPWCF, Mr Tanko Awipi, thanked the party leader for the warm reception, stressing the group deemed it necessary to pay him the courtesy visit and expressed their commitment to work for progress of the party.

He said: “the purpose of our visit is to identify with you as leader of the party in our senatorial district. We’re grassroots mobilizers and we’re concerned with how we’re going to deliver our governorship and other candidates in 2023, therefore we deemed it fit to come together to make the party stronger at the grassroot.

“We are working for the success of the party in 2023 and we don’t have any sponsors as some people conspicuously alleged; we task ourselves in our bid for a stronger grassroots”.