By Vera Samuel Anyagafu

The Representative of Taiwan Trade Office in Nigeria, Ambassador Andy Yih-Ping Liu has said that the volume of trade transacted between Taiwan and Nigeria increased even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yih-Ping made the disclosure while interacting with some selected newsmen at the Taiwan Trade Office in Lagos, as part of activities to celebrate the Taiwan traditional lunar year.

He said that Nigeria has shown interest in Taiwan and Taiwan has reciprocated and trade is booming.

“Taiwan has shown glaring readiness to share and improve bi-trade relation with Nigeria, the Ambassador said, while also commending the increase in trade value between the two countries since setting up of the Taipei Trade Mission in Nigeria.



“We wish to facilitate even more smooth trade. The new Trade Protection Investment Agreement between Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Taiwanese Trade Agency has to be renewed.



“Since trading is very much like free will, investments need to have more incentives and protection. That is why the Mutual Investment Protection Agreement has to be signed, so that both sides can provide a trustworthy relation in terms of trade”, he added.

Going further, he said, “The Federal Government should pay attention to smooth trade and facilitate investments because investments bring more concrete industrialization between two countries. And this will go side by side with actual trading. The signing of MoU between Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Taiwanese Trade Agency and the continued effort to encourage more MoU signing between Lagos Chamber Of Commerce or NACCIMA with Taiwan Trading Council has to be done.”

He also made known what the mission has been doing to facilitate the mutual trust between the trade agency and trading council, adding that, “We have seen a 150 to 200 percent increase in trade, even within Covid-19.

Nigeria has shown interest in Taiwan and Taiwan has reciprocated. Trade is booming. However, Nigeria trade with Taiwan has sustainably increased.”

He went on to say that the government to government dialogue must be encouraged, as well as establishment of agreement on mutual trade between both nations to facilitate commerce.

While also vowing to maintain Taiwan’s relations and get a better understanding with Nigeria, he declared that Taiwan is always ready to bring economic development to the world, even as it’s known to be major producer of the world’s micro-chip and most trustworthy supplier of computers.

However, the Taiwanese Trade Mission, he continued, believe in quality service and has interest in working together with the Nigerian government to realise better and progressive trade relation.

“Taiwan and Nigeria will continue to remain friends and maintain substantive people to people relations, even as much, we can connect to each other’s expertise,” he added

He also expressed the need for the Trade mission to erase obstacles to communication by providing government-to government dialogue of establishing agreement for mutual trust and mutual trading between Nigeria and Taiwan.

The Taiwanese industrialization has gone beyond labour-intensive to high technology, he added, explaining that Taiwan, in near future, will be interested in daily life products that will move up to high technology.

His words, “We have given out labour-intensive products but we have kept the hand tool, computer, and a lot of good machinery in Taiwan, including high technology for healthcare and machinery. These are the items that we can pay more attention to.”