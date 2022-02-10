.

•As Eterigho takes the baton of leadership

•NSE, Mimiko, charge newly installed APWEN President on constructive contributions

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

The 33rd President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers, Engr. Tasiu Sa’ad Gidari-Wudil, FNSE, has charged the newly installed President of the Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria, APWEN, Engr. (Dr.) Elizabeth Eterigho, FNSE, FNSChE, to uphold professionalism in the practice of engineering, saying the Society will expect to see constructive contributions and practical professional advice aimed at assisting our political leadership to surmount the challenges of development in Nigeria.

He made the charge at the investiture of Dr. Eterigho as the 17th President of APWEN, while soliciting the support and cooperation of the women engineers to enable his administration to deliver on the agenda set in furthering advocacies that will effectively promote the interest of Nigerian engineers and the fortunes of the engineering profession in Nigeria.

According to him: “With the track record of Engr. (Dr.) Eterigho as an erudite scholar who has proven her worth both in academia and her area of professional specialisation as a Chemical Engineer, I have no doubt at all that under her leadership, APWEN will continue to perform excellently on all flanks.

“There is no end to seeking knowledge for better performance, it is against this backdrop that I hereby urge all our divisions and institutions to prioritise capacity-building for us to also showcase expertise and make advancement in our chosen fields of specialisation,” he said.

In her speech, the President of the Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria, APWEN, Engr. (Dr.) Elizabeth Eterigho, pledged that her administration will focus on professional development and entrepreneurship; noting that she would build on the achievements of the past administrations to lift the association to its next level.

Highlighting some of the projects to be embarked upon, she said the association has signed an MoU with Aero Contractors for easy movement of the female engineers.

“There is a discussion with Shell for partnership project tagged: ASSA North Daughter’s Mentorship Program. Others include Tech4Mom, Professional Development, FunStem, Trade Skills 4 Girls, Shetech2prenuer.

“APWEN seeks for partnership with forward-thinking organisations to execute these capacity-building projects whose ripple effect will increase the opportunity available to women in technology careers and retention.

Also, Engr. Margaret Oguntala, Deputy President, NSE, pledged her support for the Association saying: “My journey to this position started with APWEN, so I owe a lot to APWEN and to also make them proud so I can boldly say that whatever APWEN plans to do, we would be in the forefront.

She, however, promised to work closely with the NSE President to ensure that he delivers on his mandate, especially the mission and vision of the NSE.

Chairman of the day, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, advised the newly installed President to be upright and focus on her agenda for excellent delivery of projects.

Meanwhile, the guest speaker at the occasion, Ajoritsedere Awosika, MFR, mni, chairman, Access Bank Plc in her lecture titled: The Role of Women Engineers in driving the National Development Plan, NDP, 2021-2025, disclosed that the sustainability of Nigeria’s development is dependent on the quality and breeding of female engineers on incubation platforms such as schools.

According to her, the discussion is essential to achieving the goals and objectives of the NDP which is to make Nigeria a country that has unlocked its potential in all sectors of the economy for a sustainable, holistic and inclusive national development.

She noted that as women engineers, there is a need to be conscious of the increase in the demand for engineers in order to close the current gender gap and change the narrative whilst contributing to the execution of the National Development Plan.

Giving an insight into the NDP 2021-2025, Awosika stated that it was formulated against the backdrop of several subsisting development challenges in the country and the need to tackle them within the framework of medium and long term plans.

“These challenges include low and fragile economic growth, insecurity, weak institutions, insufficient public service delivery, notable infrastructure deficits, climate change and weak social indicators.

“The plan aims to generate 21 million full-time jobs and lift 35 million people out of poverty by 2025: thus, setting the stage for achieving the government’s commitment of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years.“

“The plan is laced with opportunities for inclusiveness for young people, women, people with special needs, and the vulnerable ones, mainstreaming women gender into all aspects of our social, economic, and political activities.

“NDP aims at accelerated, sustained inclusive and private sector-led growth.

The Plan is structured around seven clusters including economic growth and development. Infrastructure, public administration, human capital development, social development, regional implementation and plan implementation

“The successful implementation of this Plan will therefore be heavily dependent on a strong partnership between the private and public sector, establishment of a strong implementation mechanism and a framework that promotes performance and accountability”, she said.

Also, the immediate past President of APWEN, Engr. Funmilola Ojelade, FNSE, expressed gratitude for a successful tenure while urging the new administration to stay focused.

“I fulfilled to have had such an impactful period during the time of lockdown when many people thought nothing could be done but God has helped us to actually become global, if there was no COVID-19 and lockdown we would not have the United States and the United Kingdom participating in APWEN programme”, she said.

