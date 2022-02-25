By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The High Court of Justice; Kaduna Judicial Division, has arraigned 3 suspected killers of Abdulkarim Bala Ibn Na – Allah, first son of Senator Bala Ibn Na Allah.

They were arraigned on three count charges in Kaduna on Thursday. The case has been adjourned to 21st March, 2022 for proper arraignment and trial.

Bashir Mohammed, Nasiru Balarabe and Suleiman Salisu were charged for criminal conspiracy, robbery and culpable homicide under justice Amina Bello.

Dari Bayero, Kaduna state Solicitor-General and the lead prosecution counsel, in his submission asked the honourable court to discontinue the case for mentioning as the 1st and 2nd defendants were not represented by any counsel at the court.

Dari told journalists after the court sitting, that the 1st and 2nd defendants must be represented by counsel(s) for fair hearing.

Counsel to the 3rd defendant, Avong Emmanuel requested for the bail of his client on health ground but it was not granted by the court.

Late Abdulkarim, a pilot, was killed in August 2021 at his home in Kaduna, when the suspects forcefully gained access into the residence of the deceased at Umar Gwandu Road Malali, Kaduna at night.

According to reports, the late pilot was choked to death and the suspected killers ran away with his Lexus SUV.