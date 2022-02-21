By Samuel Oyadongha & Emem Idio

Two persons including a suspected drug peddler were Monday killed and many injured in renewed cult war in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital between members of the Bobos and Iceland cult groups.

The killings, which started in the early hours of Monday at OMPADEC area of the state capital, it was learned spread to other parts of Amarata suburb with residents scampering for safety.

A resident told Vanguard that the killing of the suspected drug peddler at the OMPADEC area at about 3am by suspected Bobos cult members may have triggered the anger of the Icelander boys allegedly in control of the area.

The deceased suspected drug peddler, who some persons claim do not belong to either cult groups, was reported to have had a verbal altercation with some unknown persons at a popular bar in Amarata area during a birthday party.

He was trailed to his house and shot twice before he was dealt machete cuts.

“We heard two shots fired at about 3am. And we heard voices shouting,” a source said.

In retaliation, the Icelanders invaded the Ebis Mechanic base of the Bobos and shot dead a boy known as Peter in broad daylight. They also dispossessed residents of mobile phones and other valuables at gunpoint.

Investigations into the reasons for the escalation of hostilities among the two rival cult groups however remained unknown, but possible explanation would have been linked to the first killing.

The spokesman of the Bayelsa State Police Command, Asinim Butswat, who confirmed the renewed cult clash in the state capital, said only one person was killed along the Ebis Mechanic Area with operatives of the ‘A’ Divisional headquarters investigating and searching for the deceased family.

Vanguard News Nigeria