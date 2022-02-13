.

By Evelyn Usman

A 28-year-old self-confessed member of the Aiye confraternity group who was arrested by operatives of the Intelligence Response Team, IRT has revealed how he sold his brother out to be killed by members of his group during a reprisal attack, in the Morogbo area of Lagos, seven years ago.

The suspect, John Gabriel was arrested alongside two other suspected cultists: Godwin Ovie -Ogbar, a suspected member of Vikings confraternity and Olaleye Alashe, a suspected member of the Aiye cult group.

Gabriel, a former tricycle operator, explained during interrogation that “ My elder brother was killed by members of my cult group, Aiye. My brother was a member of the Eiye confraternity.

“In 2015, there was a clash between Alora and Aiye confraternities. Somehow, Eiye got involved in the clash. Two members of the Aiye cult group were killed then and our people were looking for a way to retaliate Perere and Ogar, who are members of the same cult group, called me and asked me if I knew any Eiye members in my area. I told them I didn’t know anyone except my brother who lived in the same house with me”

” I didn’t know that they were planning to kill him. On the day he was killed, I sat in front of our house at the Checkpoint area of Morogbo, with my brother and one of my friends, Micheal Odili. A member of my group (Aiye)FM, who is also my friend, called me to accompany him to where they sell cooked noodles.

“ I was still there when I got the news that my brother had been shot. Those responsible for his death were s Perere and Ogar. I didn’t know that they would kill my brother. Since then, I stopped relating with Perere and Ogar”.

The suspect and others arrested would be charged to court, according to IRT sources.

Vanguard News Nigeria