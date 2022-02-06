By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri—A suspected armed robber was, yesterday, burnt to death by angry youths at Eziama- Obaire around Mgbabano junction in Nkwerre Local Government Area of Imo State.

According to an eyewitness, the robbers allegedly came to the community to steal motorcycles when they were challenged by other motorcyclists and the youths, who killed one of the criminals.

The eyewitness said: “They have been snatching people’s motorcycles for a long, they would come from the Amaraku area of Isiala Mbano Local Government Area but this time around they came through Njaba area into our community to steal a motorcycle.

“About four escaped. They were about five in number, all of them on their motorcycles and some of them have knives and guns. As they were about to snatch motorcycles, some Okada riders confronted them.

“The community boys defeated the said armed robbers and started beating them. Though four of them ran away, they were able to kill one.”

When Vanguard called the state Police Public Relations Officer, Michael Abattam, to get his reaction, he did not pick up his phone at press time.

