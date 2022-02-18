Katsina CP Idrisu Dauda Dabban

By Ogalah Ibrahim

The newly deployed Katsina State Police Commissioner, CP Idrisu Dauda Dabban, has advised terrorists operating in the state to repent from their devilish activities and surrender before the police get to them.

The newly posted Katsina Police Commissioner commended the efforts of his predecessor, AIG Sanusi Buba, saying: “I am here to continue from where my predecessor, AIG Sanusi Buba who has done very well stopped.”

CP Dabban made the remark when he reported for duty at the state command.

Dabban said: “We are well aware of the main problem facing this command, which is mainly banditry. The banditry situation is very unfortunate but we’ll try our best and with the help of God we will move forward

“We know the terrain and are aware of all that has been happening and we will do all things necessary to see how we can reduce to the nearest minimum act of criminalities in the state, especially as it relates to banditry.

ALSO READ: Idrisu Dabban replaces Buba Sanusi as Katsina Police Commissioner

“Anything that’s criminal doesn’t pay. Bandits should abandon their devilish activities and surrender or we will get to them by the special grace of God.”

CP Dabban reiterated the need for cooperation and support from citizens in the state to overcome the menace of banditry and other crimes in the state.

He said, “I am soliciting for the support of the people in the state to help us with useful information so that we can succeed. Without the right information and intelligence, we will find it difficult to clamp down on criminals. So, we are soliciting for the support and cooperation of citizens in the state to succeed in bringing banditry to an end in the state.”

The new Commissioner of Police, CP Idrisu Dauda Dabban, was appointed into the Nigeria Police Force as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police in 1990.

Dabban holds a Master’s Degree in Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and has attended several leadership and strategic courses within and outside Nigeria.

He has equally served in various operational, investigative and administrative capacities within the Force, some of which include DCP Operations in Delta and Enugu State Commands, DC SCID and subsequently Commissioner of Police in Kogi State Command.

Until his recent posting, he was the CP Communications, Department of Information and Communication Technology, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

Vanguard News Nigeria