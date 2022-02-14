Asisat Oshoala, a Nigeria International baller has had a successful career from the beginning.

The Primera division striker and Captain for Super Falcons have made a name for herself globally and for the different teams, she has represented over time. She seems to bring victory wherever she goes, from the African Women’s Championships to the UEFA Championships. Barcelona FC, a Spanish club signed her up in 2019 January on loan, which lasted for the entire season until May 2019 when they fully transferred her into the club till 2022.

Barcelona FC and Asisat seem like a perfect match as they have made history together. It's while playing for Barcelona that Asisat acquired the title of being the first African woman to reach the finals in a Champions League and score a goal. Between 2019 and 2021, Barcelona has continuously made spectacular wins against fierce teams like Chelsea (4-0), Manchester City (3-0), Sevilla (6-0), and Logrono (3-0). The performances have not only placed Barcelona in the limelight but have also placed Nigeria Women's National team in a better position in the international arena.

History of Barcelona Femeni

Also known as the Blaugranes, Barcelona Femeni is one of Spain’s most successful women’s football clubs. The club has won six titles in the league, won twice in the Spanish Supercup, eight times in the Copa de la Reina, and once in the 2021 UEFA Champions league for women. The club’s first win was in 2011 after a long struggle with relegation and promotion since 2002. Since their first win, the club made 7 more victories in the leagues and had won 3 Queen’s Cups (Copa de la Reina). Of the 52 teams battling for the Queen’s Cup, Barcelona is the most successful and the reigning champions with 8 titles.

Barcelona FC got professionalized in 2015 and has made history as the first Spanish team to ever reach the quarter-finals in the Champions League, the first club to get through to the semifinals, the first to reach the finals in the Champions League, and the first to finally win it in 2021. In 2021 the club also became Spain’s first women’s club to win the continental treble when they won the Queen’s Cup.

Between 2019 and 2022, the club has made major victories, a period within which Asisat Oshoala joined the team from Dalian Quanjian. When Asisat joined the club, the team had lost in Copa de la Reina and finished in the Runners up position. The club has, however, reclaimed the title in the last two seasons and stands as the reigning champions as of 2021.

Asisat and the Super Falcons

The local club is the first place where any footballer starts and depending on their success, they get recognized by international clubs. Asisat, a Nigerian woman footballer started off her career as a player for Robo FC in the Lower Division of Nigeria between 2009 and 2013. She later joined River Angels where she gained popularity as the top scorer and the player of the tournament when she score 7 goals in the FIFA U-20 World Cup for women in Canada. She earned Nigeria the Runner up position in the tournament.

In 2014 she played with the Super Falcons and received the title of the best player in the African Championship of women, where she was also the second-best goalscorer. Since then the player has represented Nigeria in FIFA World Cup and even though the Super Falcons didn’t go beyond the first round, Oshoala became an international sensation after winning the golden boot and the golden ball before joining Liverpool in 2015.

Asisat Oshoala is currently the captain of Nigeria’s national ladies’ football team. Meanwhile, the player has made history with and for Barcelona after making the 100th appearance for the club after thrashing Real Sociedad a whopping 9-1 goals. Out of the 100 appearances she has made with Barca, she has scored 79 goals and an overall of 21 goals in the 2019-2020 Season.

As the most decorated African woman footballer, Oshoala seems more determined to keep being the trailblazer she is for African women. After the previous match against Sociedad, Barcelona is just getting started and in an even better position.