By Gabriel Olawale

The Minister of Youths and Sports, Mr. Sunday Dare; Director-General, Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), Professor Eghosa Osaghae and Nigerian Former Professional Footballer, Segun Odegbami have called for Sport Diplomacy for the overall development of the country.

They made this call at the first-of-it’s-kind Sports Colloquium entitled ‘Sport Diplomacy‘ Lecture, held at the Institute of International Affairs on Thursday in Lagos.

Speaking at the lecture, The Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare said that sports should be introduced to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and areas of conflict for the overall development of the country.

Dare added that competition should also be introduced as sports without competition would yield no result.

“What we should do is to introduce sports to our IDPs and areas of conflict.

“Sports without competition is also not productive. When you introduce this, make sure you place competition.

“I have read several accounts and seen several videos coming from our IDPs even from the efforts made by Governor Zulum where in the IDPs and the camps someone just simply went with ten balls before you knew it they have formed five different teams.

“They were playing five-aside and all that. Some were playing badminton and we have seen that draw away these young men from the battlefield to come and play football.” Dare said.

The Director-General, Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), Professor Eghosa Osaghae said sport diplomacy preaches peace, sharing, and togetherness.

Professor Eghosa also said that it can be used as a platform for non-violent resolutions.

He stated that Nigerians are making their marks in all parts of the world and sporting events.

The DG concluded saying sports bring the narrative of competence, and victory on the image of the country.

“Sport diplomacy is as old as mankind. It is the one instrument of policy making that preaches peace, sharing, and togetherness. It is a platform that can be used for non-violence resolutions.

“It promotes unity, brotherhood, and the only part of our lives where people who lose and people who win can still get together.

“In all parts of the world and in all sporting events, there are Nigerians who are making their marks.

“Even without us saying so they are already ambassadors of Nigeria. So, what we are saying first is to see how we can harness this tool, strengthen the capacities those people have

“Those in sports bring the narrative of competence, and victory on the image of the country.” He said.

Also speaking, Mr. Segun Odegbami said the idea is for the development of Nigerians and Africans, adding that such is possible through sports.

Odegbami stated that Sport is the most powerful weapon in the world and it is bigger than religion discriminate

“We want development for Nigerians and Africans. And this can only be possible by sports.

“Sport is the most powerful weapon in the world. It is bigger than religion. It does not discriminate. If you are good, you are good.

“There is no power as sport just like Nelson Mandela said that sport can change the world. Sport is interesting. It is enjoyable. Sport has the power to change the world.” He said.