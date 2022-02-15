By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

A Chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in Akwa Ibom State, Chief Nduese Essien has expressed concern about the ongoing vilifications trailing governor Udom Emmanuel’s choice of successor.

Addressing newsmen yesterday in his Uyo residence, Essien regretted that since January, 30, 2022 the governor pronounced Pastor Umo Eno his preferred governorship aspirant the media had been awashed with commentaries, insults and all sorts of propaganda condemning the Governor’s personal preference.

He explained that Udom Emmanuel said that it was unimaginable that a sitting Governor would not be interested in who succeeds him in office.

His words, : “I invited you today to express my concern about the ongoing vilifications of His Excellency ,Governor Udom Emmanuel for indicating that Pastor Umo Eno is his preferred aspirant for the Governorship of Akwa Ibom State in 2023.

“As an active participant in politics since 1979 and avid student of electioneering processes, I have never seen an election where individuals do not have preference for aspirants. It is the conglomeration of these preferences of individuals that result in the production of a candidate at the Primary election of the parties.

“The candidates of the parties then vie at a general election to produce one person to occupy the office. Governor Udom Emmanuel has the inalienable right to make a choice, as an individual and more so, as a sitting Governor.

His choice at this level does not represent the “anointing” “imposition” or “insult” to Akwa Ibom State where there will be primaries and subsequent election.It does not also make the Governor a “dictator” with other unprintable names”

The former Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban development, also explained that the Governor’s choice before primary election was not the final position in the election.

He stressed that all the other aspirants and their supporters still have an option to accept the Governor’s choice or continue to press their luck to be chosen at the next level and thus nullify the preference of the Governor.

“It is absolutely unnecessary to heat up the polity throwing up tantrums , innuendos and insults that desecrate the office of the governor and the persons who witnessed the choice.

“This is the aftermath of the dwindling powers of the political parties which have let loose individuals or cabals who have taken over the functions of the parties. Gone are the days when political parties were supreme and dictated the process.

“Since 2003 , the parties started losing their powers gradually and then rapidly since 2007 to a level where they are only platforms for contesting for elective offices without the power or influence over the elected persons.

“There is therefore need for a rejuvenation of the basic foundations of political parties”, Essien asserted.