By Dele Sobowale

“Every country has the government it deserves.”

Joseph De Maistre, 1753-1821, VANGUARD BOOK OF QUOTATIONS, p 80.

And every country suffers the consequences of its choice of government leaders. I was half-surprised about the decision to postpone subsidy removal for 18 months, by a government which has only sixteen more months to go. Cowardice by the President has been compounded by not having the courtesy of ending the policy on May 29, 2023. There is absolutely no reason for it.

“The buck stops here”. US President ,Harry Truman, 1884-1972, uttered those immortal words when faced with one of the toughest decisions. The entire world was waiting. His Secretary of Defence, who could have decided the issue, had dodged it. Truman stepped forward and courageously made a decision, which though unpopular with the “masses”, was in the best interest of America.

Commanders-in-Chief of Armed Forces

“There are times when a leader must move out ahead of the flock; go off in a new direction, confident that he is leading his people the right way.”— Nelson Mandela, 1918-2013, VBQ p 124.

Truman and Mandela, two Commanders-in-Chief of Armed Forces, represent national leaders, who being well-educated, and possessing five essential attributes of great leaders could take unpopular decisions and get their countries moving in the right direction.

First, in times of deep trouble, the leader of any country, at crossroads, must be persuasive. That means he must be prepared to address his people, like a father of the nation, lay before them the options available; and the consequences of each choice. That also means that he must be thoroughly familiar with the subject matter.

Second, he must be seen to be very dispassionate about the issue. That means, he should not be perceived as favouring a group of citizens by the policy option he is setting out to implement.

Third, he must demonstrate courage; sometimes willing to step down if his proposal is turned down. He steps aside and allows the nation to march on to its destiny. Late French President, Charles De Gaulle, 1890-1970, resigned voluntarily when a proposal he believed was in the best interest was turned down by parliament. Incidentally, De Gaulle was convinced that French West African nations were not ready for self-government. Take a look at ECOWAS today; and decide for yourself who was right.

Fourth, he must have foresight to consider the long-term repercussions of decisions made today. Decisions made today are, after all like seeds planted, society will reap the harvests of both sooner or later.

Fifth, the President’s categorical statement on the matter must either solve some problems or lay out the steps to be taken to solve them.

What we now have from Buhari fulfils none of these conditions. It merely kicks the problem forward for another government to solve. That is not leadership. On the contrary it is a clear demonstration of lack of leadership. Surely, we are aware of the threats and security reports. But, they all point to a leader who neither understands the issues, nor is interested in understanding them.

He is certainly incapable of mastering the details. So he has to run for cover.

Let us take a look at those scaring the hell out of our President; and interrogate their arguments. They claim to be speaking for the people. Well, I am people too; but, they don’t speak for me.

Voice of people is nonsense

“Nor should we listen to those who say ‘the voice of the people is the voice of God’; for the turbulence of the mob is always close to insanity.” — Alcuin, 735-804.

“Suspension of Fuel Subsidy Removal A Victory For Nigerians – NLC”— News Report, January 27, 2022.

Buhari chickened out of a tough decision, knowing fully well that all he has done is to pass the buck to his successor. Chicken-in-Chief of the Armed Forces is not leadership. All it does is to postpone the day of doom. The current generation of Nigerians are being encouraged to consume more fuel than they should and can reasonably afford; and pass the bill to their children and grandchildren.

When Mr Ayuba Wabba talked about “victory for Nigerians”, my mind raced to my grandchildren who will be forced to repay the N3 trillion which the Federal Government will have to borrow in order for us to continue with the fantasy that N167-170 per litre, which was regarded as a fair price when crude oil was selling for $50 per barrel is still a fair price now that crude is close to $100 per barrel.

Crude oil price has gone up dramatically and fuel pump price has risen in tandem everywhere globally.

Nigeria remains the only country in the entire world where its Labour leaders expect the price of petrol and diesel to remain constant while the price of crude oil goes up. The statement credited to Wabba reminds me of the comment I have made several times before. Economic principles assume the people taking decisions are reasonable. Nigerians are mostly unreasonable – including Labour leaders who expect fuel price to remain constant while crude price escalates. Can Wabba tell Nigerians, how an extra burden of N3 trillion debt is a victory for them?

Impoverishment of states

“We need to share, at least N750 billion per month for state governments to escape financial problems.” — Vice President Osinbajo, November 2018.

Buhari’s decision will adversely affect most states – especially those heavily dependent on monthly allocations of revenue from Abuja. Only on three occasions, had it been possible for the three tiers of government to share more than N700 billion; not once was the amount shared up to N750bn.

The states are in deep trouble financially. Failing to remove fuel subsidy will mean that N127bn will be deducted from the contribution of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, to the pool from February 2022. Funds for sharing will go down as low as N570bn from next month.

How states now struggling with N680bn are supposed to pay their bills has not been explained by those hailing Buhari. Consequently, most states will again fail to meet their obligations to staff, to pensioners and social services will suffer. Again, how that represents a victory for Nigerians is hard to imagine. Millions of public service employees will certainly suffer; so will their dependents.

PIA repealed?

“Amend PIA to Accommodate 18 Months Subsidy”. PIA repeal has become one of the inevitable collateral damages of FG’s decision on fuel subsidy. The Petroleum Industry Act, which was passed last year by the National Assembly ended years of agitation for deregulation of the downstream sector. A key component of the Act would have put an end to FG’s importation of fuel; and by extension, fuel subsidy. The bill was returned to the NASS for amendment to some other areas. With subsidy removal postponed for 18 months, the bill has been partially repealed before it was signed into law. Nearly six years’ work to revamp the oil/energy sector is now threatened. Long-term benefits have been sacrificed for short-term political considerations.

That can never be regarded as a victory for Nigerians. It is economic sabotage. Sooner or later Nigerians will have to confront the matter and remove subsidy once for all. Hyper-inflation will assail us; but, the sky will not fall when it happens – despite the threats by Labour and others.

LAST LINE: A patient was advised to have his toe amputated to save his leg. He refused. Then, his foot needed to be removed. He still refused. At last, his two legs were gone.

“A stitch in time saves nine”. Act now or face disaster later.