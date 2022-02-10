By Femi Bolaji

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, Federal University Wukari chapter, has resolved to go by the position of its national body on the looming strike action.

The resolution was reached Wednesday at the congress meeting of the Union in Wukari.

Briefing newsmen on the outcome of the meeting, the University’s branch Chairman of ASUU, Joseph Ikwebe, said the Union will remain committed and abide by the decision of ASUU National Secretariat concerning the next line of action.

He said their concerns are genuine and whatever means the National ASUU would adopt to ensure members demands are met would be implemented at their level.

According to him, “ we declared Wednesday a lecture Free day in order to enlighten students and parents about the plights of ASUU.

“Our demands still borders on the implementation of the 2009 agreement the Union signed with the Federal Government, replacement of IPPIS with UTAS, Earn Academic Allowances, Funding for revitalization of public Universities and enabling laws to prevent proliferation of state Universities among others.”

He called on relevant stakeholders to pressure Federal government to meet the demands of ASUU to avert another disruption of the nation’s universities academic calendar.