President Muhammadu Buhari

—Says Buhari has up to March 1 to conduct due diligence

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

AS some political parties and Civil Society Organizations, CSOs continue to mount pressure on President Muhammadu Buhari to sign into law the Electoral Act Amendment Bill, the Presidency Monday warned interest groups to desist from playing what it described as cheap politics, saying the right thing will be done within the lawful time.

The Presidency said that President Muhammadu Buhari has 30 days as prescribed by the Constitution to act on the bill, adding that the Executive still has time to do due diligence on it till March 1.

Recall that the National Assembly transmitted the amended Electoral Act bill on 31st January 2022 after the President had withheld his assent to the bill over some contentious clauses like the prescription of direct primaries as the only mode of selecting flag bearers by political parties.

The President had recommended the inclusion of indirect primaries and consensus in the new law in order to give political parties options to choose from.

Reacting to the myriad of agitations, the Presidency in a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina, said a proposed legislation that has to do with the electoral fortunes of the country needs to be thoroughly scrutinized, and be made as near-perfect as possible.

The statement read, “Some interest groups are cashing in on what they consider a delay in the signing of the Electoral Bill into law by the President to foment civil disorder and muddy the waters.

“One can just pity their ignorance of Constitutional requirements, as the President has a window of 30 days within which to sign the Bill, or decline assent, after it had been transmitted to him by the National Assembly.

“It is on record that the amended Bill was sent to the Presidency on January 31, 2022, which means that the Executive could do due diligence on it till March 1, as prescribed by the Constitution.

“A proposed legislation that has to do with the electoral fortunes of the country needs to be thoroughly scrutinized, and be made as near-perfect as possible.

“Those playing cheap politics with it are, therefore, encouraged to hold their peace, knowing that the right thing will be done within the lawful time.”

Vanguard News Nigeria