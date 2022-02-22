STERLING Bank Plc, has unveiled a gift of investment opportunities for 50,000 Nigerian youths in 14 blue chip companies listed on the Nigerian Exchange Group.

Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of Sterling Bank, Mr. Ibidapo Martins, who disclosed this in a statement over the weekend, said the gifts comprise equities from top-performing companies from the telecommunications, financial services, manufacturing, consumer-packaged goods, pharmaceuticals verticals of the Nigerian economy.

The statement added, “these equities have been curated with careful thought based on the equities’ proven records of outperforming the market and delivering value to shareholders, regardless of economic conditions over the years.”

Some of the equities in the bouquet include shares from, Dangote, MTN Nigeria, AXA Mansard, Fidson Pharmaceuticals, Unilever, Cadbury, UAC Nigeria, R.T.Briscoe, Julius Berger and Sterling Bank.

Martins further said that the bank’s inspiration to give youths the investment gift at this time is based on the true meaning of love, adding that “Real love is more than just an expensive dinner, flowers and perfumes. When the dinner is eaten, the flowers withered, the music stopped and the lights are out, what will be left of Valentine’s Day?”