By Benjamin Njoku

Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has asked her friends and colleagues in the movie industry not to bother sending her consolation messages or monetary contribution following the death of her stepmother as she may not appreciate such things now.

The actress stated this, in an Instagram post on Thursday, revealing, however, that her decision was based on the fact that she has never attended any burial since she was as a child. And therefore, she wouldn’t want to reciprocate such gesture in future.

She noted that the burial ceremony of her “mother” may be the first one she’d ever attend.

The actress explained to her friends who had felt shut out during her loss that she had chosen to mourn privately.

According to her, if she invited them to her mum’s burial, she wouldn’t be able to repay the same favour when the time comes.

She said she neither needed consolation messages nor monetary contribution, adding that the only support she’d appreciate were prayers for herself and her family.

“I have never attended a burial before. I will never attend one too. I said this when I was a child and I stick by it. My mom’s burial will/might be my first ever, to all my friends who think am shutting them out.”

“My reason is I don’t attend burials , if I let you attend my mom’s burial , I will owe you same favour and I can’t repay that. If you love me pray for my family. If you intend to support me only pray for me. Don’t send a dime or consolation message, I don’t do so well with that,” the actress wrote on IG.

