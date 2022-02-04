By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has admonished past and current students of his Alma mater, Akoko Anglican Grammar School, Arigidi Akoko, (AKOGRAMS), in Ondo State to stay away from crimes, advance fee fraud (Yahoo-Yahoo), ritual killings and drug use.

He asked them to take advantage of their time in school to seek knowledge and equip themselves to excel in their chosen careers.

Speaking at a Personality Interview Programme organized as part of activities to mark the 60th anniversary AKOGRAMS, Aregbesola recalled his days in the school, saying it helped shaped their future.

A statement signed the minister’s media adviser, Sola Fasure and made available to Vanguard in Abuja on Thursday stated that the programme was essentially organized by the Old Students Association, Students and Management of the school to run from 31st January to 6th February, 2022.

Aregbesola said: “The school in my days was organized for a balanced and structured development and grooming. There were social nights every Saturday involving decent entertainment activities such as debates, lectures, drama, film shows and dancing.

“We had teachers who attended to the students and took them as their own children, caring but dealing strictly to instil moral values and academic knowledge.

“The school also had a pseudo parliament called the ‘School Council’. The manager of this council is ‘the scribe’ which the students elect. I was elected scribe during my time. I was also equally elected as the Social Prefect by the students. This was the only elective student leadership office.

“The principal at my time was a politician, an ex-parliamentarian who would always regale us with local and international news and current affairs at each morning assembly. He was an inspiration and a tool of God in my political evolution. AKOGRAMS moulded and formed me,” Ogbeni Aregbesola stated.

The Minister therefore enjoined the students to emulate the old students who passed through the school, who overcame the challenges of the time and made success stories of themselves by being studious, focused and aspire to succeed.

“Do not be discouraged, creatively adapt to the school environment and discover ways of overcoming challenges and obstacles that may be on your way to achieving your goal,” Ogbeni Aregbesola inspired the students.

Responding to questions from the students, the Minister attributed his successes during his time as a student, Governor of Osun and presently as Minister to prayers, self-belief, total trust in God Almighty.

“As mildly prankish as I was, I passed my final exams with straight A’s. Though I was a very social student, I was also very serious with my studies, never missing any class and prepared hard and well for my examinations. However, with prayers, I have continued to advance in my chosen field and career,” Ogbeni Aregbesola said.

Speaking earlier, the chairman of the occasion and former Head of Service in Ondo State, Mr. Akin Adaramola, stated that as an old student of the institution, he was proud to chair the day’s event, noting that the students had a lot to learn from the Minister.

“Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola is the first Commissioner, first Governor and first Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to be produced by AKOGRAMS. We are proud of him and I want to encourage every student here to listen and learn from his experience through living and schooling in Arigidi-Akoko to his sojourn in his professional and political career,” Mr. Adaramola noted.

The event attracted the President of the Akoko Anglican Grammar School Old Students’ Association, Mr. Adewole Saba, Special Adviser to the Minister, Hon. Bola Ilori, Security Consultant, Hon. Dipo Okeyomi, Chairman of the AKOGRAMS 60th Anniversary Planning Committee, Mrs. Grace Mojisola Ajayi, Principal of the School, Mr. Omosehin Abiodun Adebowale, several members of the Old Students Association, members of staff and current students of the school.