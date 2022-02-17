.

….Holds closed-door meeting with Obasanjo

By James Ogunnaike, ABEOKUTA

CONVENER of the Northern Elders Forum, NEF, Professor Ango Abdullahi, yesterday, stated that the country needs good tidings from the 2023 elections, saying that there is a need to strategise.

Abdullahi said this after a two-hour meeting with former President Olusegun Obasanjo, in Abeokuta.

Abdullahi, in a statement by Special Assistant on Media to the former President, Kehinde Akinyemi, said they were on the same page with the former president on discussed issues.

Also Read:

He was accompanied by the Chairman, Board of Trustees, BOT, Coalition of Northern Groups, CNG, Nastura Shariff, and the Director, Action and Mobilisation of the group, Aminu Adam.

On the purpose of his visit to Obasanjo, the NEF convener said: “My coming to see him. I don’t want to stay away from him for so many months or years without seeing him, especially at this period.

“So, I’m visiting him to say hello and get a briefing from him on how I feel about the nation. We also briefed him on how we feel about the nation. We compared some notes and we agreed on some grounds.”

Asked specifically if they were on the same page with the host on those issues raised, he said: “Yes. We are on the same page and it shall be well.

“We have been having challenges and we have been talking about this. You are in the media and you know what we have been saying about the situation in the country. Things are not good enough and as we head for 2023, we hope to be strategising for the good of the nation,” Ango Abdullahi said.

Vanguard News Nigeria