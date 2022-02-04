By Luminous Jannamike, ABUJA

The Nigeria Ethnic Nationalities Youth Leaders Council has urged the Federal Government to be proactive and develop new strategies to win the hearts of the citizens.

The President-General of the Council, Mr Terry Orbih, who made this call while briefing journalists in Abuja on Thursday, noted that the level of insecurity in the country had reached an alarming level.

According to him, youths across the country were tired of what he described as the mindless killing of innocent Nigerians by terrorists on daily basis.

Above all, Orbih urged the authorities to substitute their rehearsed condolence messages with firm and resolute actions aimed at tackling the nation’s security challenges.

He said: “Our stand is that the Federal Government needs to be more proactive in dealing with the growing spate of insecurity in the country as we cannot continue to witness such mindless killing of Nigerians in their numbers on a daily basis.

“The main essence and purpose of government is the protection of lives and properties but this appears to have been defeated in Nigeria. On a daily basis, Nigerians are being mowed down and roasted like chickens for no fault of theirs, except the fact that they are Nigerians.

“We say today that enough is enough and urge the security agencies to sit up. We have heard so many words without action from the government, we have had enough rehearsed condolence messages from the government, what we demand now is an end to the massacre of Nigerians under whatever guise.”

He also said the Council had equally taken notice of the pervasive corruption in Nigeria.

“We are concerned over the level of corruption in governance in Nigeria. This has to a large extent impeded development in the country, with resulting infrastructural decay across the country. The humongous annual budget of the country has not in any way translated to development.

“There are no commensurate development indices vis-a-vis the trillions of naira released every year as capital expenditure. The reason for this gap is not farfetched- it is buried in the graveyard of corruption.”

On the forthcoming 2023 general elections, the Council said, “Worthy of mention is also our uncompromising position on the need for a united Nigeria, cautioned against inflammatory statements ahead of the 2023 General Election.

“To this end, we urge politicians to put the interest of the country above self; they should see themselves as vehicles for national cohesion and not as agents of disunity. This is why we note with serious concern some unguarded utterances by political actors across the country, especially with regards to the 2023 General Elections.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has a big role to play. It must give all interested parties equal opportunities in the 2023 General Elections to ensure the emergence of credible leaders.”

Speaking earlier, the Councils organising secretary, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, urged Nigeria youths to participate actively in 2023 politics while calling on all political actors in the country to be fair to all geo-political zones in their choice of flag-bearers

