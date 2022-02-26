By Moses Nosike

Technology remains a key driver in increasing access to education, considering the age we live in. The time has come for a total reform of the sector to meet global competitiveness”.

Lead Coordinator Family and Child Unit, Makolo Anthony Empowerment Foundation (MAEF), Mr Anthony Obi made the call at the Girls event with the theme, ‘Digital Generation Our Generation’ in Langbasa Lagos.

Obi said that the girls are blessed generation of humans whose birth and development experience widespread access to digital computing technologies unlike the past generation.

He described digital cab as electronic, technology that generates stores and processes data in terms of two states position and non-positive.

He added that positive is expressed or represented by the number 1 and non- positive by number 0. According to him, the data transmitted or stored with digital technology is expressed as a string of 0’s and 1’s.

Obi said each of these stated digits is referred to as a bit ( and a string of bits that a computer can address individually as a group of byte).

“Technology as a great enabler to learning for all categories of children especially with the increasing access to mobile phones in Nigeria.”

He added that the girls have abilities to navigate the new communication devices with different functions on all social media platforms, like computers, phones, tablets, iPhones Android Bluetooth, radio, TV and others.

No fewer than fifty -five teenage girls has benefited from digital education. During the interactive sessions, some of them said how they had benefitted from the digital tools in school works, educational pursuits, entertainment and other useful purpose.

Co-ordinator, Kiddies Mirror Initiative, Ms. Felicia Owolo urged all concerned stakeholders, government to rise to the occasion by embracing technology as a veritable tool to address the challenge.

She cautioned the girls not to use these devices to bully others, nor spread fake news or post naked picture of themselves or anyone .

The project coordinator added that they should verify all information from any devices , never to disclose their personal information without any serious or verified reasons .

Owolo advised that they should be mindful of hackers while using any devices and always remember that these communication devices do not erase or forget whatever is contained in there for years, especially negative reports that may hurt victims later.

One of beneficiaries, Agnes appreciated Kiddies Mirror initiative for organizing the 2nd Edition, l was part of the first girls’ ‘event.”And also thank Foliotech Institute for giving us IT scholarship before COVID19 pandemic.

“Today, we were also taught Child’s protection rights and how to safeguard ourselves from emotional, physical, domestic abuse and sexual molestation.”