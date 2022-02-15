Medium Scale Enterprises, SMEs

By Babajide Komolafe

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) must embrace digitalisation of business processes as an essential element to position for growth and investment opportunities.

This was the highlight of recommendations by industry leaders at the Sparkle SME-focused webinar held recently with the theme ‘SMEs as engines of growth; Simplifying support for small businesses’.

The industry leaders include Chief Executive Officer, CEO, MTN Nigeria; Omoboyede Olusanya, CEO, Flour Mills Nigeria; Otto Williams, SVP, Head of Product, Partnerships, and Digital Solutions CEMEA at Visa, and Nneka Okekearu, Deputy Director, Enterprise Development Centre (EDC), Pan Atlantic University.

The webinar discourse was based on a report titled ‘Impact of Loan Payment Terms on Working Capital Cycles of MSMEs in Nigeria’ jointly produced by the Enterprise Development Centre of Pan-Atlantic University and Sparkle.

The report examines how loans and interest rates impact the business operations of SMEs and recommends innovative ways to create an enabling business environment for SMEs in Nigeria.

Speaking at the webinar, Uzoma Dozie, Chief Sparkler at Sparkle Nigeria, said, “In an age where the world has gone digital – transactions are now cashless, touchless, paperless – data has become key to decision making. SMEs should embrace digitalisation and the use of digital solutions to collate data in a cost effective manner while minimising operational risks. This data will be used by them and various institutions to make informed decisions regarding their business.

At Sparkle, we are passionate about small businesses and we seek out innovative ways to support their growth, beyond providing financial services to them. This webinar with its stellar panellists is our way of progressing conversations aimed at supporting SMEs, by empowering them with proven professional insights, while continuously advocating for an enabling business support environment for SMEs across Nigeria.”