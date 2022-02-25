Sowore

African Action Congress, AAC, yesterday, said Omoyele Sowore has been arrested by armed men dressed in paramilitary regalia just after stepping out of the Court of Appeal, Abuja.

AAC’s National Publicity Secretary, Femi Adeyeye, in a statement said Sowore and other party leaders and members had converged to witness the party’s case against Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and usurpers.

According to him, Sowore was arrested and driven away in a Gestapo style, very similar to how he was arrested on August 3, 2019, by men of Department of State Service, DSS.

The statement said: “Without undue rhetorics, the Buhari regime has recorded another low yet again in its attacks against the rights of citizens to freely associate, assemble, hold opinions and freely express them.

“Earlier today (yesterday), the state sent after us armed men, dressed in paramilitary regalia. It was clear that their mission was to attack the convoy and cause serious harm. They attacked the rear team and heavily assaulted our party members in the vehicle. These unknown armed men also took away their phones.

“Our comrades were able to scamper for safety, to later join the rest of the team at the Court of Appeal premises in Abuja.

“Just after stepping out of the court where the Chairman, party leaders and members have converged to witness the party’s case against INEC and usurpers, Mr Omoyele Sowore was arrested and driven away in a gestapo style, very similar to how he was arrested on August 3, 2019, by men of the State Security Service.”

Vanguard News Nigeria