South Africa's minister assures on economic recovery

By Jimoh Babatunde

South African Minister of Trade Industry and Competition, Ebrahim Patel, has revealed that the country will soon unveil several manufacturing investments that will help to accelerate economic growth after the hiatus in growth prolonged by a ravaging pandemic.

Speaking when he launched the media campaign for the 4th edition of the South African Investment Conference (SAIC) in Pretoria yesterday, Patel disclosed that a significant number of projects and pledges announced during the inaugural SAIC conference in 2018 were at an advanced stage.

In 2018, President Cyril Ramaphosa committed to raising over R1.2 trillion worth of investments over a five-year period.

Subsequently he hosted three Investment Conferences during which he set out government’s policy context and reforms, to which the private sector responded with significant investment pledges totaling R774bn to date.

Minister Patel said “We shall bring the country up to speed with progress made regarding implementation of most of the pledges at the 4th SAIC, which will take place in Sandton on the 24th of March.

“Of the 152 investment announcements made previously, 45 projects have already been completed, which means that the construction of the facility has been completed; or where it involves new machinery or equipment, these have been procured and installed; or that production has started.”

He went on to say a 57 of the projects are currently under construction. Only 15 projects are either progressing slowly or have been put on hold due to the impact of the pandemic or economic factors.

As of February 2022, those firms who have completed their reporting, have advised that R314bn (40, 6%) of the committed investment pledges have been expended.

Speaking at GCIS press briefing, Anglo which in 2018 committed over R100bn worth of investments into the local economy over a five-year period, announced that it would commission an underground diamond mining operation at its flagship Venetia mine.

“Our project to extend the lifecycle of Venetia Mine will finally come to bear in 2023. We have made significant progress in that regard and will also be making new pledges at the conference scheduled for the 24th March 2022,” said Anglo Head of Strategy and Programs Mr Wimpie Pienaar.

While praising government for progress made in deregulating the telecoms sector, Ms Helena Ndlovu Naspers Director of Public Policy, called on government to speed up the process to auction broadband spectrum saying it will help catalyse economic growth.

“Technology and digitisation can assist small, medium and micro-enterprises (SMMEs) in accessing markets which is why Naspers is currently focused on growth of SMMEs in this regard.

“Accordingly, we have launched a R1.4 billion investment vehicle for early-stage tech companies and we have thus far made available R600 million to seven local companies.

Ms Takalani Netshitenzhe, Chief Officer- External Affairs at Vodacom is upbeat regarding prospects for growth adding that the looming auction for spectrum would usher in birth of a new technology and competitive pricing regime in SA’s telecoms landscape.

Vanguard News