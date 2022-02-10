The Police Command in Yobe, yesterday, said a 20-year-old man, Mai Goni, allegedly hacked his father, Goni Kawu, to death with a pestle in Masaba, Bursari Local Government Area of Yobe State.

The command’s spokesman, ASP Dungus Abdulkarim, said in Damaturu that the incident occurred on Tuesday at about 7: 30 p.m.He said Kawu, 65, sustained an injury on the head as a result of the attack and was confirmed dead by a doctor in the hospital.

Abdulkarim said the suspect fled the scene after committing the crime, adding that the command has intensified efforts to apprehend him.

The spokesman advised residents of the state to be law-abiding, saying the police would deal decisively with anyone that engages in criminality.

