By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

A solution-oriented Civil Society organisation, Solidaridad, West Africa, has engaged Nigerian youths to promote oil palm processing and production in the country.

The programme manager, oil palm of Solidaridad in Nigeria, Mr. Kenechukwu Onukwube stressed that it becamrme important to encourage more youths to be actively involved the oil palm production because the few people involved in the sector in the communities are mostly the aged population.

Onukwube spoke weekend in Uyo while fielding questions from newsmen at a workshop on “Accelerating sustainable solution towards speed scale depth in West Africa” organised for youths drawn from Akwa Ibom and Cross River states.

He explained that because approaches to Palm oil production in Nigeria currently is not environmental friendly, that they are introducing to the farmers, Climate Smart and Yield Intensification practices that would enable them to be able to increase their yield over small portions of land without necessarily going to cut forest.

His words: “Solidaridad is facilitating the processes of working with all stakeholders in the oil palm sector. What we are doing this time is consolidating on our youth Agro-enterpreneurship programme. The programme is aimed at building capacity of the youths along several Agricultural value chain.

“Today we are building on what we have started earlier last year, exposing, and equipping the youths with information, skills that would enable them understand the various opportunities across the Oil palm subvalue chain. We are working in four states of Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Enugu and Kogi for now.

” Our first mandate to promote Climate Smart Oil palm production in Nigeria is something we cannot compromise. Currently the approaches to Palm oil production in Nigeria is not climate Smart friendly, and it is contributing to increased emission of Green House gases.

“It is also a negative signal to Nigeria’s Oil palm sector. Number two mandate is to ensure increased productivity, because the current practices in the Oil palm sector shows very low yield, very low output.

“The third thing we want to achieve is what we refer to as “Social Inclusion”. We are saying that looking at the current status of the Oil palm sector in Nigeria, it is male dominated and full of aged population. More youths are going into other things.

” That is a signal that in the next couple of years, we will have fewer people or no one in this oil palm subsector. Therefore our social inclusion message is that youths should not neglect that sector. We want to ensure that women and youths are integrated to benefit from the value chain”

The programme manager disclosed that currently they are introducing the Village Savings Loans Association (VSLA), a self-help grouping strategy, that would help the youths build the resources by themselves over time and then begin to loan themselves money for their businesses.

He said the second part of what they are trying to achieve with Solidaridad as an implementing partner was the Challenge Fund, for Youth Employment,(CFYE) led by Relief market place, which is a private sector arm of Solidaridad.

“They are into buying uncracked Palm Kernel from farmers and then they go and process. That is a market opening. So we are saying; youths this is an opportunity for you to be employed, an opportunity to do business, why not also look at this buying and selling of uncracked palm kernel?

“And Relief market place says it will be there to collect the uncracked palm kernel from the youths who are interested. If the youths look at it that to be able to get the quantity that the Relief market wants, they don’t have money to be able to buy, Relief says we can give you loan to buy the palm kernel at a price that will still leave you with some profit margin.

” So together with Relief market we are working to equip them (youths) with that knowledge and skill, on how to organize themselves to take advantage of the Relief Loan Offering”, he explained