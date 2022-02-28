By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, has began training staff of the National Social Investment Programme, NSIP, across the country on social safety nets as effective tools for social investment.

Farouq, while speaking at the training organised for staff of NSIP and selected departments of the Ministry in Abuja, said it would expose the managers to basic tools needed for effective implementation and delivery of set objectives.

Represented by the National Coordinator of NSIP, Dr Umar Bindir, Farouq explained that, “the training is aimed at in-depth understanding of the conceptual and practical issues involved in the development of individual safety net programs and full safety net systems that protect poor and vulnerable population groups from income risk, link them to essential social services and help them escape poverty.

“To achieve result, this training would be done in a systematic manner and as officials working for government we need to strengthen our capacity to strategize on how to deliver for government priorities.

“As you may be aware SSN is an integral aspect of Mr President agenda to reduce poverty and improve governance system as well as to hold people accountable for what they have been funded to implement. Targeting and selection of deserving poor helps in concentrating efforts and resources that will lift them quickly out of extreme poverty.”

She charged participants to use the newly acquired knowledge to deliver improved services to Nigerians.