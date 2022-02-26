.

By Peter Okutu Abakaliki

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP governorship aspirant for the 2023 Governorship election in Ebonyi State, Dr Ezeh Emmanuel Ezeh, yesterday stated that small and medium scale businesses needed a supportive environment to thrive, not minding the present economic challenges facing the country.

The Oxford-trained entrepreneur who holds multiple Doctoral qualifications in diverse areas of specialisations called on Entrepreneurs, intellectuals and technocrats to get involved in the present political process, in order to make notable impacts for the benefit of all and sundry.

Eze who further hinted that the business environments within the South East were in dire need of recovery, rebuilding and restoration urged his fellow entrepreneurs to heed the call for service.

The Ebonyi governorship aspirant who is the current President, Ebonyi Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture stated this in a dinner held in honour of South East business leaders, State Presidents of Chambers of commerce, Director generals, Youth and Women entrepreneurs at the sideline of NACCIMA 1st quarter Council meeting held in Abuja.

During the event, Dr Ezeh asserted that he is in the race to support halting the dangerous descent into ungovernable spaces in the southeast.

He said: “The South East is dying a slow but painful death, our youths need jobs, our small businesses need a supportive environment to thrive.

According to him, the young men and women have become both desperate and despondent. The Nigerian conundrum presents a sad current reality of poverty in the midst of plenty.

He promised people-centric governance that will halt the tide of what is gradually becoming a revolt of the masses in the State.

During the Ebonyi State PDP expanded State Executive meeting, Dr Ezeh Emmanuel Ezeh officially declared his interest to contest for the governorship of Ebonyi State in 2023.

According to him, the “Soludo” effects which are being witnessed in Anambra, would reecho in Ebonyi State, in what would become the people’s movement that cuts across party affiliations.

The South East Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, SECCIMA, family-led by Chief Ngonadi pledged to support and provide the necessary action step that would help Dr Ezeh win the 2023 Gubernatorial election in the State.

Vanguard News Nigeria