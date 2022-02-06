By Ayo Onikoyi

With a long term goal of pushing Afrobeats to the world, singer, songwriter and producer, Elisha Okwuchukwu Paul better known as Sky D is making drastic moves in that direction.

With two EPs: From Insults To Results and Poisonous Addiction , Paul has just unveiled his latest project; “The Eye Sounds Worldwide” which birthed January 2022.

On why he named the project “The Eye Sounds Worldwide”, the music label boss explains , “At some point, it was beyond just singing and writing songs. Music is more than I thought so I had to bring in words that can better tell my style of music ( see beyond just music ).

Born in Lagos State, the indigene of Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State talks how the journey began for him.

Paul hinted that plans for the label this year will include a visual of one of his songs as a surprise for his fans which would follow others yet to be announced. He also plans to sign artistes who are confident in their songs, open minded and willing to grow and improve their craft in addition to having zeal and commitment.