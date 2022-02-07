By Ikechukwu Odu – Nsukka

There was total compliance to the already suspended sit-at-home order declared by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State on Monday.

Commercial banks, most petrol stations in Nsukka metropolis and major markets were shut even as there were skeletal human and vehicular traffics on the roads.

Vanguard monitored the situation and observed that primary and secondary schools were equally closed as the managements, pupils and students remained at their homes.

Banks customers were at the mercies of Automated Teller Machines, ATM, for withdrawal of cash to meet their basic daily needs.

Vanguard News Nigeria