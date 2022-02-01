Says pact will create 11,000 jobs

By Chris Ochayi

ABUJA: The Federal Government, Monday, said that the first phase of the Siemens Presidential Power Initiative, PPI, will ensure increase of electricity supply to 40 million people.

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, who stated this at the flag-off of the PPI training on network development studies by FGN Power Company in Abuja, noted that the first phase will also witness creation of 11,000 direct and indirect jobs.

According to minister, “The first phase of the Presidential Power Initiative will provide over 40 million people with more reliable electricity supply, create 11,000 direct and indirect jobs for Nigerians from power system engineers to electricians and contractors, and this will in turn improve the standard of living while providing homes and businesses with constant, reliable and affordable electricity supply.”

Zainab said the board members are the Ministers of Power, Works and Housing and Justice, as well as the Director General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) and president of the Nigerian Society of Engineers, NSE.

The minister who is also the Chairperson of the board of FGN Power Company, a firm established to coordinate the Siemens power project, explained that, “The reason we are here today is to flag off the training aspect of the Presidential Power Initiative, PPI, which empowers engineers with tools and training on network modeling and system development studies.”

In his remarks, the Minister of Power, Engr. Abubakar Aliyu, said in 18 months, the Siemens project will add 2,000 megawatts, MW, to the national grid, raising it to 7,000MW.

He said, “The objective of the PPI is to increase the end-to-end grid operational capacity of the power system in Nigeria to 25 gigawatts, GW, but the focus in the next 18 months, it will deliver the first additional 2000MW.

Represented by the Minister of State for Power, Engr. Goddy Jedy-Agba, the minister said, the “Siemens project will create a rapid transformation in the on-grid electricity value chain, spur economic growth, create jobs and opportunities for Nigerian youth and enterprises.”

The Managing Director and CEO of FGN Power Co, Kenny Anuwe, said the training is the first Power System Simulation Software (PSS) session under the Power Technology International (PTI) from Germany noting that the training would cut across the power sector value chain comprising the generation, transmission and distribution to be handled by the National Power Training Institute of Nigeria, NAPTIN.

He said, “Suffice to say that the training will happen over the next four years and so there will be different levels of training.”

Speaking, the Project Director at Siemens Energy in Nigeria, Sean Manley, said Siemens has brought in trainers from Germany and that the company was excited towards seeing to the successful implementation of the first phase of this project