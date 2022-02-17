Bows out of CGC Strike Force Zone ‘A’

By Eguono Odjegba

Wildlife anti-smuggling czar and Coordinator of the Controller General of Customs Zone ‘A’ Strike Force, Shuaibu Ahmadu has bowed out of the team after a year, three months stint, delivering the seizure of 15 sacks of pangolin scales weighing 839.4 kg and 4 sacks of elephant tusks estimated at 145 kg as parting gift.

News of Shuaibu’s redeployment was conveyed by the outgoing Customs National Public Relations Officer, Comptroller Joseph Attah, during the press briefing on the seizure of the items last week in Lagos, with the total value of both items put at N3.2 billion.

READ ALSO:Koko’s NPA will boost economy – Arewa Youth

The operation was, however, conducted in collaboration with the Wildlife Justice Commission, targeting the illegal trade of wildlife from Africa to Asia.

According to Attah, the CGC strike force team made the seizures during a sting operation carried out at the Lekki area of Lagos, where it intercepted one Toyota Sienna vehicle with registration number KRD 541 HH suspected to be loaded with un-customs goods.

He said, “The operation was conducted in collaboration with the Wild life Justice Commission, targeting the illegal trade of wildlife from Africa to Asia”.

He also noted that this is the fourth major seizure of Pangolin scales, ivory and other assorted wildlife parts in Nigeria in the last 13 months. The illegal wildlife trade is a breach of section 63 “E” and “G” of the Customs and Excise Management Act Cap 45 of LFN 2004.