By Bashir Bello, KANO

There seems to be no end in sight in the fight for the soul and control of party structure of All Progressive Congress, APC, in Kano State as the Senator Ibrahim Shekarau led faction rejected the guidelines for harmonization of party structure released by the APC headquarters which also named Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje to head the supervisory committee of the exercise in the state.

Recall that there were frantic efforts to reconcile the warring factions with a series of meetings held at the instance of the APC headquarters led by the National Chairman, Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni and that which told the factions to expect a template for the harmonization and sharing formula of the party structure in the state.

A letter signed by the Chief of Staff to the National Chairman, Abdullahi Y. Gashua and made available to newsmen on Monday night named Governor Ganduje to head the state supervisory Committee to ensure the harmonization of the party structure in the state.

In a swift reaction, the Shekarau led faction rejected in its entirety the content of the letter by the National leader noting that it is totally unacceptable.

In a letter titled “RE: Guidelines For The Harmonization Of The Party Structure In Kano State”, signed by the G7 faction namely, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau (Kano Central), Senator Barau I. Jibrin (Kano North), Hon. Tijjani Abdulkadir Jobe (D/Tofa/Rimin Gado/Tofa Fed. Constituency), Hon. Nasiru Abduwa Gabasawa (Gezawa/Gabasawa Fed Constituency), Hon. Barr. Haruna I. Dederi (Karaye/Rogo Fed Constituency), Hon. Sha’aban Sharada (Kano Municipal) and Alh. Shehu Dalhatu (Chairman, Buhari Support Group), said they rejected the sharing formula and named the Governor as head of the committee.

“We, the undersigned, hereby write to acknowledge the receipt of your letter dated 7th February 2022 in respect of the above subject matter, which was submitted to the Leader of our Forum, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau (Sardaunan Kano).

“Once again, we appreciate your tireless concern and efforts to “restore sanity and bring back the unity of purpose and re-enact the trust among the APC, Kano State family”

“You may wish to recall that since the commencement of the reconciliation moves, several meetings were held at your instance and submissions made by both sides relating to the proposed composition of harmonized leadership of our party in Kano State at all levels.

We had anticipated that the communication from you would be reflective of the proposals and/or submissions made to you.

“Regrettably, however, your said letter to us never contained the proposals and/or submissions put forward by both sides, nor even made specific reference to them.

“Furthermore, to our utter dismay and disenchantment, the letter had even gone viral in the social media emanating from Kano State Government circles even before reaching us, mischievously paraded as conclusive evidence that the party would be surrendered to the” H.E. Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje faction.”

“In the circumstances, therefore, we are constrained to notify you Sir, that the entirety of the content of your letter is totally unacceptable to us.

“Once more, we wish to reiterate our firm commitment to the promotion and preservation of the integrity of our great party and its leadership.

“We wish you Allah’s guidance and protection as you continue to pilot the affairs of our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC),” they said.

Earlier, part of the letter by the Chief of Staff, Gashua reads: “I am directed by H.E, Mai Mala Buni, National Chairman, Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, CECPC, of our great party to write and forward for your information and necessary action, template for the harmonization of the party structure in Kano State.

“Your support and cooperation to the success of this exercise is please anticipated,” it said.

The mode for the harmonization as contained in the letter reads, “a bottom-top caucus shall be constituted at each local government area. The Caucus shall have the following as members:

“(a) Serving Senator, if he is from the Local Government, (b) Serving Member, House of Representatives, if he is from the Local Government, (c) Serving Member, State House of Assembly, if he is from the Local Government, (d) Serving Council Chairman and his Deputy, (e) Hon. Commissioner from the Local Government, (f) Special Advisers from the Local Government, (g) Member of CECPC from the Local Government, (i) Hon. Minister from the Local Government and (j) One woman to be nominated by His Excellency in due consultation with Sen. Ibrahim Shekarau”.

“Terms and reference Include, each Local Government Caucus will meet and come up with a proposed structure for all Wards and Local Governments.

“The proposed structure will be forwarded to the joint. National/State Committee for final vetting or amendment as the case may be.

“All Caucus members are RESTRICTED to only their Local Government Areas.

“The National/State Joint Supervisory Committee reserves the right to adopt or amend any proposal submitted to it by the Local Government Caucus.

“The National/State Joint Supervisory Committee has the following as members: H.E. (Dr) Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Sen. Ibrahim Shekarau, HE. Bello Muhammad Matawalle, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara, Sen. Abba Ali and a Secretariat.

“The Committee will sit in Kano State and will have 7 days within which to complete and submit its report.

“The State Supervisory Committee is to be headed by H.E (Dr) Abdullah Umar Ganduje, the Executive Governor of Kano State, who is the party leader and to be assisted by Ibrahim Shekarau,” the letter however reads.

