Charming and delectable Miss Shalom Odinakachukwu Mbachu has been crowned Miss Polo Nigeria 2021/2022. It was an evening of Glitz and Glamour at a keenly contested event, which saw the model emerge as a winner.

According to the Miss Polo Nigeria President and Publisher of La Mode Magazine, Ms Sandra Ogbebor, “the process started with registration then online voting which lasted for two weeks and three days from December 6th and ended December 23rd, 2021. The top eight contestants according to public votes were qualified for the grand finale.”

Ogbebor who is also one of the judges noted that after the various presentations by the contestants a winner emerged as the judges found her fit based on our ratings.

While beautiful, talented, eloquent and brilliant Shalom Mbachu, emerged as winners, Chioma Chukwuani and Adaeze Nwankolo are first and second runner ups respectively.

Speaking on the emerging winner of the Polo competition, she said, “the judges chose beautiful and well-qualified contestants for the crown, although I can’t answer for anyone myself, I believe I matched the judge’s requirements for poise and my stated purpose for Miss Polo Nigeria.”

The beauty queen noted that her entire journey has been exciting, “it’s a landscape I’ve never travelled through before and nearly didn’t think I’d ever walkthrough. I had the dream but lacked the courage to pursue it until the last possible moment; when I threw myself into the competition and never looked back.

She added, “For the competition, I studied the rules and etiquette of pageantry, but I quickly realised that knowing what to do and actually doing it are two different things. I went into the competition full of optimism; enthusiasm and I gave it my all.”

Mbachu will join other winners to represent Nigeria at the Miss Polo International coming up later in the year.

