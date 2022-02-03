By Victoria Ojeme and Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

A Civil Society Organization, CSO, Stand to End Rape Initiative, STER, with partnership with the Canadian Fund for Local Initiatives, CFLI, under the auspice of the High Commissioner of Canada to Nigeria, has restated plans to implement a two-phased the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act, VAPP, across Nigeria in 2022.

Addressing Pressmen during a press briefing, in Abuja, the Executive Director, Oluwaseun Ayodeji said that its partnership with CFLI will implement a two-phased #PassVAPPAct project in Kebbi state and across Nigeria

Recall that the VAPP Act was passed by the Federal Government in 2015 by the then President of Nigeria, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan and passed by the state House of Assembly in Kebbi state on September 30, 2021.

Furthermore, this Act seeks to prohibit all forms of violence against all persons in Private and Public Life, and provides maximum protection and effective remedies for victims and punishment for offenders.

The Executive Director who said that it has implemented similar project in Adamawa state in 2021, expressed that the passage of the bill in Kebbi state was not enough and that it will move to execute a two-phase project: to drive effort towards the implementation of the VAPP Act; and to improve the knowledge of SGBV prevention and response among adolescents against untrustworthy and unverified sources in Kebbi State and other parts of Nigeria.

Ayodeyi said: “ the first phase will drive efforts towards implementing the VAPP Act in Kebbi State, scale-up advocacy for enhancing gender equality and build the knowledge of state and non-state actors on the VAPP Act to fulfill their obligations to reduce impunity, aid access to justice and provide holistic support for survivors. This will also involve legislative, policy and social advocacy for increased gender budgeting.

“STER successfully implemented a similar project in Adamawa state in 2021 which led to the passage of VAPP Bill in the state alongside from stakeholders.

“STER focused on stakeholders’ engagement and capacity development throu8gh training of state and non-state actors, including community leaders, religious leaders, disability right groups, women and youth led organizations, the Nigeria Police Force Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Health, and media advocates among others.

“The training engaged the actors on the content of the VAPP Law, disadvantages of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADRT) in SGBV cases, and communication strategies to sensitize communities on their rights as enshrined in the VAPP Law. STER will equally leverage this experience for a successful implementation in Kebbi state.

“for the se4cond phase, and in line with evidence-based prevention of violence against women and girls strategy, STER will improve the knowledge of SGBV prevention and response among adolescent who primarily source information from untrustworthy and unverified sources such as peers and the internet by developing a web-based consent education learning platform to increase awareness and address growing misconceptions and myths around SGBV issues among Nigerian adolescents.

“to achieve the widespread dissemination of this educational material, STER is partnering with education-focused state and non-state organizations to reach in and out-of-school adolescents.”

The acting High Commissioner of Canada to Nigeria, Mr. Kevin Tokar, while sealing its partnership with STER initiative bemoaned the alarming statistical record of gender violence in Nigeria, stating that its collaboration with STER initiative is key to building a more peaceful, inclusive and prosperous world.

“Each and every day in Nigeria, women, girls and boys are being subjected to sexual and gender-based violence in alarming numbers.

“This violence has long-lasting health, social and economic effects that can span generations, often leading to cycles of violence within families and communities. It is crisis by any measures.

“Under Canada’s feminist Foreign Policy we place gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls at the heart of everything we do. We believe that this is key to building a more peaceful, inclusive and prosperous world.

“We also recognize the vital role that women’s rights organizations play in raising awareness, mobilizing communities, and changing attitudes, social norms and practices. This is where our work with STER comes into play.

“Under our Canada Fund for Local initiatives, our new partnership priotizes the implementation of the VAPP Act in Kebbi state, following its state-level passage in October 2021. The ongoing adoption of the VAPP, as well as the Child Act, is a significant development across Nigeria, which has all given us hope.”

Tokar further commended the Federal Government and State Government on their role in combating sexual violence in the country.