Nigerian-American Victor Chiagoziem Aruwah is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Hotel Kurvilla Sickingen Landstuhl in Germany.

The recipient of Civilian Service Achievement Medal in Germany was also a former United States Army who retired after fifteen years of service.

In this interview, he talks about his entrepreneurial prowess in the hospitality industry among other things.

Tell us about Aruwah?

I am a United States Citizen with Nigerian parents. I am a US Army veteran following my service for 15 years.

I graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering and have earned a Master’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering.

As an entrepreneur in the hospitality industry, tell us what inspired you in this line of business and how long you have managed it?

What inspired me is my desire to give people comfort and promote tourism.

I have traveled to different cities around the world and am always lookout for the best in terms of accommodation, food, and other traveling experience.

And I have been very lucky to enjoy some of the best hospitality across the world hence my desire to replicate the same experience and offer our customers a world-class hospitality experience while on the journal for work or leisure.

I have managed this project for nearly five years and it has been a wonderful experience with no service failure or lowering of our standards.

What does a normal day look like in your life as a CEO?

My day is always planned. I typically follow a schedule depending on what activities have been planned for the day. However, the most dominant routine will be meeting with my kitchen and room service staff, checking to ensure there are no customer requests that have not to be addressed, and making sure that bookings are well attended to.

What are some of the stand-out features of the hotel and what was some of the inspiration behind its design? (If any)

Hotel Kurvilla Sickingen Landstuhl is located below the medieval castle in the heart of Nanstein Landstuhl, Germany’s most astonishing ancient city. It is historically only one castle looking hotel with all the modern facilities in it. It is tastefully furnished and designed to provide truly outstanding comfort for visitors and tourists from around the world.

The beautiful edifice is home to luxury and comfort for any traveler wishing to have a feel of Germany’s hospitality in a well serene and peaceful environment.

Hotel Kurvilla boast of 34 uniquely furnished rooms with complete facilities and amenities for family and individual guests.



What is the key sustainability issues facing the hospitality sector right now?

Service quality is the most important sustainability factor for us. We have decided to continually challenge ourselves to deliver the best service quality. Social media these days has made things quite transparent for everyone.

Please share with us, how the hotel is utilizing the same for the growth of the hotel?

For us, we have to maintain a social media-friendly culture because we recognize that guests are always first going to look us up on our website and then visit our social media platform. Social media is an integral part of our business and we intend to continue on the journey of improving access to us through the various platforms.

No other Industry has severely hit as hospitality in this pandemic, what are the changes the industry is going to witness in nearby future and how are you equipping your property?

We anticipate a boom in the hospitality sector as soon as travel restrictions are lifted and people can travel. There is going to be an increase in travel as people will most definitely want to catch up on missed travel opportunities. Our facility is fully equipped and improved to cater to guests and they come. We have used the opportunity of this pandemic to enhance our service delivery capacity and also did some renovations which are aimed at improving the service quality of our facility.

What are the unique services you deliver to your four-legged?

Our services are in delivering complete hotel accommodation, providing quality food and beverages, providing adequate security to guests, and ensuring a quality experience for our guests all year round.

What is your leadership style?

Transparency and accessibility are the bedrock of my leadership. I also recognize that everyone working within our organization has leadership responsibility so my principal duty is that of an enabler who ensures everyone succeeds in their role so that the business can succeed in actualizing its objectives.

Vanguard News Nigeria